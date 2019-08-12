Changes expected as Morecambe face long return journey to do battle with Mansfield Town for second time in four days

Morecambe must make the long journey down to Mansfield Town for the second time in four days for tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup first round tie with both sides making changes from Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley said: “It was a strange one when the draw came out and Mansfield away will be a tough one for us – not really what you want.

“Then you see you already play them on the Saturday as well. It is what it is. Cup draws are cup draws and there’s nothing you can do about them.

“We were shaking hands with them on Saturday and saying see you Tuesday! It’s bizarre.”

On Saturday Morecambe squandered a two-goal lead as Stags roared back for a point.

“We gave a good account of ourselves on Saturday and on another day we could have won the game,” said Bentley.

“We are pleased with the way it went in some aspects but a little disappointed in others.

“But we are positive and we will go there and embrace the challenge again and hopefully get into the next round.

“We have had a good run in this trophy over the years, winning at Barnsley and Blackpool and beating Wolves at home.

“We have beaten good teams in the past and we’ll have to beat another good team on Tuesday night. At least we now know what they’re about and they know what we’re about and we’ll do battle again after the eventful 2-2 draw at the weekend.

“You want to get a bit of a run and a bit of momentum.”

Bentley confirmed there would be changes.

“We made a couple of changes on Saturday and I am sure we will make a couple more on Tuesday, as I am sure Mansfield will,” he said.

“We have a couple of little injuries and we must make sure we manager the group.

“But it’s an opportunity for players – and I have belief in every one of our players. I won’t be putting a duck egg in there. We have got good players who are capable of going out and embracing the challenge.

“It’s pointless getting fit in pre-season and then going two or three weeks without playing a game. This is a great opportunity for those coming in, though we won’t make wholesale changes.

“We are Saturday/Tuesday again next week, then it’s nearly September and the EFL Trophy comes in, so there is loads of football. It’s important we get the majority of our players up to speed.”

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster also confirmed he will make some changes.

“We will re-evaluate today and have a look at the bumps and bruises from Saturday,” he said.

“There will definitely be some changes, but we’ll look at that over the next 48 hours.”