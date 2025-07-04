Championship side Middlesbrough to visit Mansfield Town in pre-season
Mansfield Town will host Championship side Middlesbrough in a pre-season friendly at One Call Stadium on Saturday 19 July (3pm kick-off).
Nigel Clough's men will take on Rob Edwards' Boro following a five-day training camp in Galway, Ireland.
The game adds to Stags' pre-season fixture schedule of matches against Retford United, Macclesfield Town, Sligo Rovers (Ireland), Oxford United and Matlock Town.
Ticket information for the contest will be announced in due course.
