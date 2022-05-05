Brentford beat Swansea City is last season's Championship play-off final. Forest and Huddersfield have already confirmed their play-off places but do not know their opponents yet.

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town have both booked their places and home advantage in the second-leg.

The other two places are still up for grabs with Sheffield United and Luton currently in fifth and sixth.

Friday 13th May will see sixth v third in the first leg, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The fifth place side will host fourth the following day with a 3pm kick-off.

The all important second legs will see third host sixth on Monday 16th May, 7.45pm kick-off with the other tie being placed the following day, also with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Sheffield United host Fulham, who smashed Luton Town 7-0 in their last match, on the final day of the season.

The Hatters, who are two points ahead of Middlesborough with an inferior goal difference, entertain Reading, while Boro must win at Preston North End and hope for a slip-up.

The North East side are two points and two goals worse off than the Blades.