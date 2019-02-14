Championship Latest: Former Leeds United and Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbotton is named new Hibernian boss

Ex-Leeds manager Paul Heckingbottom was appointed Hibernian boss on a three-and-a-year-deal late on Wednesday to become Neil Lennon’s successor. (Daily Record)

Former Leeds defender Tony Dorigo says he would have loved to see the Whites sign West Brom loanee Dwight Gayle as he’d guarantee 10 goals between now and the end of the term. (LS11)

Motherwell starlet Ryan Hastie is interesting Leeds United, Norwich and West Brom after all sending scouts to watch the 19-year-old in action against St Mirren last Wednesday night. Representatives from Swansea City and Sunderland were also in attendance. (Daily Record)

Marcus Antonsson has opened up about his failed spell at Leeds, implying the club mistreat him by saying “it’s not worthy to treat anyone in this way.” (Skanalen via The 72)

Meanwhile, Gayle has accepted his charge by FA after he appeared to dive in order to earn the Baggies a late penalty in the draw with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. (Birmingham Live)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth, a reported January target for Leeds, has admitted he was unaware of interest from elsewhere last month. (Football.London)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder revealed he told his players after a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough “they’ve got real b***s to come back” from Friday night’s late drama at Aston Villa. (Sheffield Star)

Gregory Sertic, who reportedly rejected a loan move to Aston Villa, has joined Swiss club FC Zurich on loan for the remainder of the season. (HITC Sport)

Efe Ambrose has called his imminent free transfer to Derby “an honour and a privilege” after he told Nigerian media he has signed a short-term deal with the Rams. (SCORENigeria)

Millwall have tied winger Shane Ferguson down to a new contract after his current deal was due to expire in June – ending doubts over his future. (Various)

Brentford are weighing up a move for Dijon goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson with the Bees braced for summer bids on Daniel Bentley. (Daily Mail)

Hull City attacker Jarrod Bowen says he was flattered by the interest in January linking him to Tottenham, however insists he remained fully committed to the Tigers. (Hull Live)

Birmingham City feel they are being singled out by the EFL as they face a potential 12-point deduction for allegedly breaching new financial rules. (Sky Sports News)