Champions Sherwood Colliery sign off a great season in style with big win over Newark & Sherwood

The visitors arrived at a very windy Debdale Park on a 10-game unbeaten run, but any danger that the Wood were in full on party mode were dispelled in a first half that saw four unanswered goals.

Wood chairman Mike Staton said after the game: “That was a fabulous day and it's been a great season.

“Massive congratulations to our management team led by Wayne Savage, our club officials, and volunteers and of course the supporters.

Champions Sherwood Colliery celebrate on Saturday after signing off with a big win.

“We will enjoy this but know the hard work now starts.”

Sherwood sprung into life on 12 minutes. A free kick was only partially cleared by United and the ball found its way to Jobe Shaw in an unfamiliar inside left position.

His cross was perfect for Kieran Knight to arrive and tap home his 18th goal of the season.

Moments later Craig Westcarr found himself clear but mistimed an attempted lob over United goalkeeper Ross Woolley.

Jacob Pearce tested Woolley with a low effort that was saved.

However, on 23 minutes the Wood produced a superb move down the centre of the pitch.

A one-two between Westcarr and Pearce saw Westcarr’s effort parried by Woolley only for Pearce to tap home the rebound to double the lead.

On 33 minutes the wind played a part in a route one goal.

Wood goalkeeper Jordan Pierrepont’s clearance over the United back line saw Will Norcross beat the onrushing Woolley to the ball and he lifted it over him and into the unguarded net from fully 30 yards.

Westcarr was given a great chance a minute later from Knight’s cross, the prolific striker unable to turn the ball home.

United did hit the bar with Luke Wright’s effort almost getting a goal back but, typical of the half, Sherwood responded with a fourth goal, Westcarr finally getting on the scoresheet, heading home a rebound off Woolley after he saved from Pearce following a trademark run and shot.

The second half was not one to live long in the memory from a footballing point of view.

The Wood seemed more than happy that the game was won and looked to manage the game out. The visitors gave notice of their recent improvement and got a deserved goal back on 65 minutes, Tom Jones heading back across Pierrepont following a good ball in from Toby White.

