Sherwood Colliery Reserves won the Notts FA Saturday Senior Trophy Cup Final — their first county cup success.

They beat Burton Joyce, of the Notts Senior League, 2-1.

The game was played at Basford United FC and, after a goalless first half, The Wood took a 2-0 lead with goals from Julian Topliss and Jordan Ingram.

Despite conceding a late goal, The Wood lifted the cup.