Carlisle United manager Keith Millen.

Stags faded after a bright start in which Stephen McLaughlin scored the winner and struggling United rose to the challenge, came close and hit the bar at the death.

“Mansfield started really well and overloaded us in the midfield area which caused us problems,” said Millen.

“When they get passing and moving they're a dangerous side.

“We couldn't get to grips with them and them scoring after six minutes was a tough blow.

“We were all over the place in our heads and when we won the ball it was like a hot potato.

“But when we did we opened them up. Mansfield are good in possession but they do leave themselves quite open when when win it.

“When we got to grips and calmed down we created a few opportunities.

“We were then excellent in the second half and on the front foot.”

He added: “There were so many incidents, how we've not scored is beyond belief.

“It's frustrating. When you're playing well and working hard and not getting the results it's tough to take.