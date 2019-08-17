Carlisle United 0 Mansfield Town 2 - match gallery

Read how they did it HERE and find out what boss John Dempster had to say HERE

Stags got their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory at Carlisle. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Stags got their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory at Carlisle. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Stags got their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory at Carlisle. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Stags got their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory at Carlisle. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more