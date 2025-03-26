Can you spot a Stags fan you know from the game with Bristol Rovers earlier this season?

They will go hoping for a measure of revenge after Stags were beaten 1-0 by Rovers at home earlier in the season.

Luke McCormick scored a second-half winner as Mansfield tasted back-to-back defeats in League One for the first time.

Stags will head to the south west in a more confident mood after victory over Barnsley gave them a first win in 15 games.

Matchwinning hero Deji Oshilaja said: “The win is massive as winning breeds confidence. It doesn't matter how well you are playing if you are not winning games you will have that at the back of your mind.

“We are just happy that the fans are happy we managed to get a win for them.”

And Stags go into the fixture against relegation-threatened Rovers fresh after last weekend’s game against Leyton Orient was called off due to the international break.

1 . Stags 0 Bristol Rovers 1 Mansfield Town suffered back-to-back home defeats after losing 1-0 to Bristol Rovers earlier in the season. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

