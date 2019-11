Stags put in a solid display but were again on the wrong end of the result, which piles further pressure on boss John Dempster.

1. Mansfield Town fans before yesterday's game Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Swindon. Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

2. Mansfield Town fans before yesterday's game Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Swindon Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

3. Mansfield Town fans before yesterday's game Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Swindon. Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

4. Mansfield Town fans before yesterday's game Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD. Mansfield fans at Swindon. Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more