Can Mansfield Town land new striker in time for Portugal trip?

Mansfield Town head for Portugal on Thursday with two new faces in their ranks and new boss John Dempster hoping to add a third in time to make the plane.

Dempster made his first two signings of the summer this week with target man Andy Cook followed by young keeper Aidan Stone.

The prolific Cook was described as a ‘key signing’, but Dempster said he had another ‘high quality’ striker in the pipeline too.

On his next big signing, Dempster said: “I would say we’re close.

“Verbal negotiations are ongoing. It’s difficult to hurry these things though as it’s got to be right for the football club and the player. “As soon as those two things are right I am sure we’ll get something done.

“I am speaking to agents and other managers daily, but I couldn’t put an exact time on it.”

The players are back for the start of pre-season tomorrow (Wednesday) ahead of the 10-day training camp in Portugal and Dempster said: “I can’t wait.

“I’ve been waiting for a number of weeks now to get in among the player and start communications with them, so they will be in tomorrow.

“We will have a brief discussion about the short term plan going forward, the fitness testing, the Portugal plan, and the week after that we have a few games coming up when we return.”