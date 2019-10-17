Can Mansfield Town get a bye into FA Cup round two?

Mansfield Town will go into Monday’s FA Cup first round draw knowing that, with the loss of Bury from the competition, one club will be given an automatic bye to round two.

After being expelled from the EFL, Bury’s absence has left an uneven number, but the club who get a bye will still get their £36,000 first round victory prize money.

The final club left in the pot during the draw will receive the bye.

Five-time Women’s FA Cup winner Karen Carney and ex-Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford will conduct the draw from from 7pm on Monday, shown live on BBC2.

The 32 non-league clubs who win in this weekend’s fourth qualifying round will be in the hat alongside 47 sides from Leagues One and Two.