Can Mansfield Town finally end the hoodoo and see off bogey side Harrogate Town on Saturday?

Since the Sulphurites were promoted into the EFL, Stags have failed to beat them, losing four and drawing one of their five league and cup meetings.

Nigel Clough's men will be boosted by last weekend's 1-0 win at Rochdale that lifted them back into the play-offs places – and Harrogate have had a poor season so far and are struggling at the wrong end of the table.

But the manager warned: “Harrogate are a good team, despite their league form, and on their day they are very difficult to play against and break down.

George Maris celebrates his winner at Rochdale on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“They are a bogey team for us. Them and Sutton are the teams we've struggled most against the last couple of seasons and it would be nice to change that on Saturday.

“They have been a bit up and down so far this season but they still possess some very good players.

“It is a difficult place to go. Even at home they are pretty solid and difficult to break down. So the last thing you need to do is go 1-0 down against them.

“We've certainly not had a break against them in the five games.

“They went up to Bradford and won in the FA Cup but then lost at home on Saturday, so they're striving for consistency like us all.

“With the three clean sheets we've kept recently, one thing that stood out was that there were no individual mistakes that led to goals. We defended properly.”

He added: “We will take confidence from Saturday's win, having struggled in the previous three or four league games. We needed to get a result and I am very pleased how we approached the game.

“The players looked a bit more relaxed and we controlled large parts of the game. We looked good, got our goal and looked after it.

“We now need to be more consistent as when we do defend well and properly, teams struggle to create chances against us.

“It is another away trip, but it’s not too bad when we've won five out of six away from home in the league.

“It is just strange and bizarre how it works in football sometimes – to have this incredible home record for the best part of a year then all of a sudden we're winning on the road more than we are at home.

“It is about confidence and players are pretty confident going away from home at the moment which is not a bad thing when you think the next five games could all be away from home.

“We are back in the top seven and not far off the top three and, considering we had lost three out of four I don't think we're in too bad a position and I can't wait to get everyone back fit.

“You can see the difference with Hiram Boateng back on the pitch. We have missed him for two months and all of a sudden you see his quality.

“He puts a brilliant ball in on Saturday and we win the game.

“That is the difference sometimes and it is the difference Rhys Oates can make.

“To lose those two for a combined five months has been a massive blow.

“I look at the teams up there and I don't see them losing their leading scorer for three months or losing one of their most influential midfielders.

“Hiram was our marquee signing in the summer. We still have plenty of games left, which is good. But we have missed him for sizeable portion of the season already.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Boatend is now nursing stitches in a cut above the eye from Rochdale and Stags do have plenty of other injury worries for Saturday with Riley Harbottle and Stephen McLaughlin all but ruled out along with Rhys Oates and checks to be made on Ollie Clarke, George Lapslie, Will Swan and Oli Hawkins.

Clough said: “Oli Hawkins got another knock. He missed most of the Bradford game and just about made Saturday and then got another knock.

“Oli has played a lot of football and when you look at his style of play in both penalty areas you get a lot of physical contact and you get whacks and kicks, so we have got to be careful.

“Ollie Clarke came off just after half-time injured and George Lapslie also came off with a strained hamstring. He was scheduled to have a breather on Saturday before Will Swan's withdrawal.

“You have to be careful with these lads playing every minute of every game. Now he has a hamstring strain. It's always trying to second guess it a bit.

"Laps is not exactly jogging around the pitch, His energy is incredible and he sprint all around the place. You can only do that for so long.

“Riley Harbottle is still being treated, as is Stephen McLaughlin. I don't think either will be ready for Saturday.”

He added: “Will Swan's hand is just uncomfortable and sore. He did have it X-rayed and there is no break in there.