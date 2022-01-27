Saturday's win at Barrow made it seven in a row – equalling the total set in 1962 and matched in 1991.

“It's a great incentive on top of what's already there – just getting the three points and trying to improve our league position,” he said.

“You know you're having a good run when you see the years the team has been in the Football League and you're equalling a record.

Jordan Bowery goes close to scoring at Leyton Orient in the 0-0 draw.

“It shows we are doing something right at the moment. It would be lovely to break it, but it's not the be-all and end-all.

“I think supporters are enjoying the way we're playing at the moment with all the victories – enjoy it while it lasts.

“We wanted to equal the record last Saturday and after 39 minutes when we go down to 10 men, you're thinking what a shame if we don't manage the victory.

“To get that victory in the circumstances that we did, playing for an hour with 10 men, made it extra special.”

He added: “The most remarkable thing in the last 15 games has been winning 13 of them and no draws – that's quite staggering.

“To go on and win it in the circumstances on Saturday was as good as anything we've had in that run. That third goal demoralised the opposition and I thought we saw it out very well indeed.”

If successful on Saturday, Stags can next set their sights on the club's overall best winning sequence which was 12 games in 1924/25 when they won the Midland Counties League and then matched by Paul Cox's men in 2012/13 on the way to the Blue Square Bet Premier League title.

However, Clough is aware it won't be easy against an Orient side who have only lost once on the road all season.

“It will be a tough one. We had an unbelievably tough game down there,” he said.

“They were absolutely flying at the start of the season and right up there, though they have just levelled off a bit now.

“But Kenny Jackett's teams are very difficult to beat. They are very hard to break down.

“They will be solid and resolute and we might have to be patient as we were against Walsall.

“They have a good home record and had a lot of draws on the road and not many defeats. That first goal will be vital on Saturday.

“We battled away for a good clean sheet down there (0-0), having had Tyrese (Sinclair) sent off near the end.”

Stags have doubts over three injured players but are hopeful all three will come through.

“Rhys Oates and George Maris haven't trained this week from knocks at Barrow last weekend, but we are hoping Ollie Clarke is on his way back and will train later this week,” said Clough.

Farrend Rawson begins a two game ban after last weekend’s red card at Barrow.