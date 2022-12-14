Can derby day with Kimberley MW lift Selston to first win for returning boss Craig Weston?

“You can't get a lot more local than this one and it is a game we think we can do well in,” he said. “If we apply ourselves right we will definitely be competitive.

“I know Kimberley are a really good side. They have a good bunch of young lads who play a certain way.

“By all accounts we were unlucky to lose by the last kick of the game at their place. We will give as good as we get on Saturday and rely on a bit of luck as well.”

Selston manager Craig Weston - recruiting this week ahead of derby.

Weston is bolstering his squad ahead of the weekend.

“Although we lost to Newark & Sherwood in our last game the performance was very encouraging to say the least,” he said.

“They have some really good players and are probably in a false position for the quality of players they've got.

“We applied ourselves well and were only lacking a bit of cutting edge up top.

“So we are trying to add to that department and bring in players who can make a difference. You can play as well as you want but if you don't score goals it affects everyone.

“We have added two centre forwards this week who we think will help.

“One is Aaron Hewitt from my old team Rainworth MW and I have put seven days in for another.

“We also have a couple of players coming back from injury. Taylor Conway has been out for six or seven weeks so he will be like a new signing for me. He will give us a bit more of a driving force in the last third.”

Selston's home game with AFC Mansfield fell foul of the frost last weekend as did the Newark & Sherwood v Kimberley Town clash

“The weather will have disrupted everyone else as well as us,” said Weston. “The weekend is supposed to be milder weather but we can only wait and see. We are preparing for the game to be on.”

Eastwood CFC's hopes of back to back wins for the first time since August and back to back home wins for the first time since October 2021 were dashed on Saturday as they followed their sparkling 5-2 win over Wisbech United with a 4-0 home defeat by Skegness Town.

They also finished with 10 men after Rio Bakala limped off near the end with all subs used.

