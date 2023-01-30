The January transfer window slams shut at 11pm with Clough having already brought in Alfie Kilgour, Callum Johnson and Louis Reed while selling Oli Hawkins and George Lapslie for a reputed combined fee of around £100,000 to Gillingham.

Clough has clubs chasing striker Danny Johnson as well as loan enquiries for John-Joe O'Toole, Kellan Gordon and Jimmy Knowles.

He must also make sure he is covered at left back if Stephen McLaughlin's scan shows his ankle injury could keep him out for a while.

Stags boss Nigel Clough - busy 36 hours ahead.

“I think it will be a busy 36 hours with the possibility of two or three going out and maybe two or three coming in – that's a lot of deals to do in 36 hours,” said Clough.

“Usually it goes to the last few hours and we have a game against Carlton Town at the One Call – so it will be half an eye on that and half an eye on the window.

“We have interest in two or three of our players and we certainly have interest in bringing in one or two ourselves, depending on Stephen McLaughlin's situation as well. We will just have to see what happens in the next 36 hours.”

On allowing O'Toole, Gordon and Knowles out on loan, he said: “The deal has to be right for us and the player for it to happen.

“We have only got 19 games to go, so if the squad is right and reasonably intact injury-wise – we have Riley Harbottle back and George Maris is back from suspension – then it might be if we can bring one in we can let them out to get some football.

“I don't like players sitting in the stand – especially good players. They were just outside the 18 on Saturday.

“We have to be careful in case we get injuries like we did a couple of weeks ago when we lost five in one game. But with 19 games to go, if the lads are fit and okay we can take that chance because of the strength of the 18/19 we've got.

“There is only Anthony Hartigan who is a long term absentee.

“How many come in will depend on how many go out.

“Kellan and JJ may go out and it's also about what happens with Danny Johnson and Stephen McLaughlin's injury as well as making sure Hiram Boateng is okay.”

On incomings, Clough said: “We have bid for a player in the last couple of weeks and it was rejected. We will decide if we are going to revisit that with an increased bid or not.

“We still have two loan spaces too which we are keen to use if necessary.

“Ideally if we could get someone left footed to cover Macca we will do.”

Johnson is back from a successful loan spell at Walsall who, so far, will not pay what Stags are asking for his signature.

Johnson was on the bench on Saturday but it was fellow striker Will Swan who came on and scored.

“The good thing was Swanny has come on and got a goal again off the bench, which he's done a lot of times this season, being very productive coming on,” said Clough.

“So Danny is just behind him at the moment and we didn't use him, so it still leaves it open for any other club to sign him if it comes to that.

“We do now still have some flexibility with him. If we had used him for five minutes then he could only have played for us or Walsall for the rest of the season. So if someone comes in we can look at it and see if it's the right deal for the club.”

Free agent Lewis Page continues to try to get fit after injury with the Stags and Clough said: “We can sign Lewis after the window closes if we want so there is no great urgency.

“The only thing that concerns us is he hasn't played for ages since he got injured, which was unlucky just when he was looking good. So it's how long it would take to get up to speed with only 19 games to go.”

On the County Cup semi, he said: “There will be a few first teamers mixed in with Academy lads, which will give them good experience in a men's game and at the One Call Stadium as well.

“I think Ollie Clarke will get a bit of time, Riley Harbottle, Jordan Bowery, Jimmy Knowles will hopefully start – anyone who needs game time.

