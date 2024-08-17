Burton Albion boss Mark Robinson happy to see his depleted side earn a point against experienced Mansfield Town
The Brewers have a lengthy early injury list to contend with and almost won the game, having twice come from behind, only to see Lee Gregory net a 97th minute penalty equaliser.
“There is a lot to work on and a lot of players to come back,” he said.
“If we can get through this next three or four weeks and pick up points and have the squad back available we will be more than all right.
“We have limited bodies and down to the bare bones with 10 or 11 injuries so I hope the fans will stick behind us.
“But I am enjoying it as the players are fantastic and the fans exceptional.”
He added: “I have mixed emotions after today. First half we did some really poor things, despite doing some good things too.
“We let them back in with some sloppy play and we were nowhere near as good on the ball as we need to be.
“We need to be more confident. We showed a lot of naivety and we have a lot of players out there who have not played at this level before.
“Mansfield's side have thousands of games experience at this level between them. So we have to take the positives.
“It was our first away game and they had a noisy crowd which we had to contend with.
“We showed good character second half and had a great chance to make it 4-2.
“I can't talk about the penalty decision at the end. I must have been in a different league referees meeting to everyone else. At the moment we just can't catch a break.”
