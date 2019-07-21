Burton Albion 2 Derby County 5 - in pictures
A Martyn Waghorn hat-trick gave Derby County a 5-2 victory over Burton Albion on Saturday.
Waghorn hit his three in the first half, before setting up Mason Bennett. Max Bird rounded off the scoring.
Action from Derby's impressive 5-2 win at Burton Alibion.
All pics by Jez Tighe
