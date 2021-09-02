Burnley loanee Richard Nartey so happy to be back working with Nigel Clough at Mansfield Town

Richard Nartey in his days with Chelsea.

The 22-year-old Burnley centre half arrived on loan for the season this week having already played 25 games in a loan spell for the Stags boss at Burton Albion when a Chelsea youngster.

“Once I knew it was all done and dusted it was really relieving just to be able get my head down and do as much as I can for the team,” he said.

“I spoke to the gaffer about the opportunity and fortunately next day he called me and said they were going to speak to Burnley and if everything was fine with that it would go through - and here I am.

“It was a really big part playing with him before. He gave me my first professional games in the league.

“I already know how he works and what he demands off the players. He really helped this one get over the line.”

He added: “It's pretty much impossible not to be motivated when he is your gaffer.

“You can see how much it means to him and when the manager cares that much it reflects on the players. He drives everyone on to be better and I really like that.

“Burton was my first dose of men's football. It really helped me get used to it – the physical side. I was a bit younger back then and I have now bulked out a bit. But it was a great experience all round.”

Nartey spent 10 years as a youngster at Premier League Chelsea, eventually captaining their U23s, and said: “It was really good growing up around some of the best players in Europe. It pushes your level up training with them every day.

“But going on loan really helps you to get used to the side you don't learn at an academy like that - the physical side and smart side of the game.

“It was much more demanding on the technical side rather than the physical side at a club like Chelsea.”

Nartey is now well thought of at Burnley.

“It's been really good for me at Burnley,” he said.

“I went there after Covid and it was tough for me to try to get my head down and go again.

“The gaffer there really had faith in me and I trained with the first team a lot as well as being on the bench for a few of the Premier League games which was a great experience.”

On his qualities as a player, he said: “I really like to read the game to try to intercept as many of the balls as possible which I think I did well in my game time at Burton.

“I like to be composed on the ball and play out from the back which I know the gaffer really likes.