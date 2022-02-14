Sensational return to AFC Mansfield with four goals for Ross Duggan.

It was an excellent performance from the Bulls despite dropping off in the second half, which also saw Barton' s 17-game unbeaten run come to a halt, along with their first away defeat of the league campaign.

Duggan, who led the line for the Bulls last campaign, previously netted 50 goals in 48 appearances for Mansfield, establishing himself as a legend in the Bulls short history.

The 27-year-old forward left the club to pursue football at a higher level but has returned to AFC after a spell with Yorkshire Amateur.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He got his second stint with the Bulls off to a brilliant start when he expertly converted a free kick from 25 yards, smashing past the experienced Mike Emery after only eight minutes.

There was no stopping Duggan from grasping his brace, as he was excellently picked out by Alfie Dodsworth, before producing a remarkable finish past Emery and into the top corner on 22 minutes.

Klarke Greenham has made quite the splash since joining the club with four goals in his last four appearances, and the former Sherwood Colliery attacker helped his strike partner to his hat-trick on 25 minutes.

Some consistent pressure from Greenham allowed the striker to win the ball back, before squaring into Duggan who wasn't going to mess up his treble.

As Barton heads continued to drop, Duggan nicked his fourth - perhaps the best of the lot, as Greenham fed the attacker who calmly rounded a Barton defender, before smashing home from distance on 27 minutes.

The Swans nicked a first consolation goal back after the break through Curtis Bateson.

The winger, who had been booked moments before, showed some tricky footwork before curling an effort into the far corner of Adam Revuelta's goal.

And in stoppage time, Barton nicked another cheap consolation through Ben Hinchcliffe, who pounced on a loose ball into the Bulls box before slotting through a crowd of defenders.