Bristol Rovers confirm Graham Coughlan is in talks about becoming new Mansfield Town manager

Graham Coughlan looks set to become the new Mansfield Town manager after his current club, League One high-flyers Bristol Rovers confirmed he is now in talks with the Stags after twice refusing approaches.

Struggling Mansfield sacked John Dempster as boss on Saturday and rumours began that Coughlan would replace him, wanting to move nearer to his Sheffield home.

This morning an official Rovers statement read: The club can confirm that it has reluctantly given permission for manager Graham Coughlan to speak to Mansfield Town about the vacant position at the One Call Stadium.

“Two approaches were made last week by the Sky Bet League Two side requesting permission to speak with Graham Coughlan about the manager’s position, both were rejected by the club.

“However, it became apparent that the interest from Mansfield was significant and due to the fact that Graham had been working away from his family home in Sheffield for the last decade, it was evident that he would welcome the opportunity to work closer to his family and we therefore reluctantly granted permission to Mansfield to discuss terms.

“Joe Dunne led training this morning to prepare the squad for Tuesday’s Emirates FA Cup replay at Home Park and he will continue to be assisted by Kevin Maher, Adrian Tucker and Lee Mansell.”

Coughlan has taken Rovers into fourth place in League One, losing just 13 games of his 56 in charge there so far.

Stags have Jamie McGuire in temporary charge while a deal is discussed with the former Sheffield Wednesday centre half.