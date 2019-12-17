Bristol Rovers confirm Graham Coughlan departure and expect him to be named new Mansfield Town boss today

Bristol Rovers CEO Martyn Starnes today confirmed Graham Coughlan has left the club and expects him to be unveiled as the new Mansfield Town manager today.

Rovers confirmed Stags had been given permission to speak to Coughlan yesterday.

Starnes today said: “ Graham has departed and we expect him to be announced at Mansfield later today.

“There was shock and disappointment that someone had gone about it in the way that he did, but he has in fairness apologised to me.

“Opportunities to work at clubs near where you live don’t come up very often. It’s sort of a bird in the hand.

“First contact we had with Mansfield was last Wednesday. Permission (to speak to Grhama) was refused.

“I told Graham of our refusal. Saturday morning I received an email from the Mansfield CEO asking again for permission to speak to Graham.

“I was anticipating having a conversation on Monday. To me there was a probability of Graham wanting to go to Mansfield (because of the second approach).”

He added: “The driver for Graham has been, he’s been away from his family during the working week for 10 years now.

“It must be grinding for him. I do understand why the opportunity to join a club much closer to home is attractive to him.

“I'm sure as a family man he has found it difficult. I’ve got nothing but praise for the job Graham has done. I don’t think it (the move to Mansfield) is a slight on Bristol Rovers at all.”