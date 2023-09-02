Bradford City manager Mark Hughes happy to settle for a point in stalemate at Mansfield Town

Lucas Akins clipped the Bradford post with 11 minutes to go but it was an easy afternoon for both keepers over the 90 minutes.

“It was a game of few chances. I just felt if we had just quickened up our play at the top end of the pitch then we could have had a bit more joy that we had,” said Hughes.

“It was a little bit flat for both teams today for whatever reason, but I never felt under any pressure.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“I don't think created anything of note and I don't think we created too many clear cut chances either. You get those games now and again – it wasn't a great spectacle.

“We were in the ascendancy in terms of possession but you have to make use of that.

“We didn't have the outlet of Andy Cook today to go long and work off flick-offs. We didn't force any sustained pressure which is what forces people into mistakes.