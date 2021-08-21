Bradford City boss Derek Adams praises Mansfield Town after late win at the One Call Stadium

Bantams bos Derek Adams.

“That was a fantastic performance from us from start to finish,” said Adams.

“To come to Mansfield and have more shots on target than them with the firepower they have just showed you how well we played.

“We know the threat Mansfield have - they have bought big over the summer – one of the biggest spenders in the division – and we have dealt well with it.

“They are a fantastic outfit and they have a great manager in Nigel Clough.

“It was a great advert for League Two and having supporters back in makes it even better. The game was end to end with a lot of good football on show and both teams looking to get the victory. Our following made all the difference today and got us over the line.”

He continued: “Mansfield equalised against the run of play just after half-time. Then they got 2-1 ahead but we got it back to 2-2 and finished the game very strongly.

“The mentality in our dressing room is very strong. We have experienced players in there along with younger ones that are learning how to become mentally strong.