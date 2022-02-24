Mark Hughes - shock new boss of Bradford City.

The struggling Bantams sacked Derek Adams and Robbie Fowler and Steve Evans were among those chasing the post.

But now former Wales and Manchester United legend Hughes has been unveiled, signing a deal until the summer of 2024 with City describing it as one of the most significant appointments in their history.

Nigel Clough said in this week's press conference he was hoping no one would be appointed before the weekend to give Bradford the 'new manager lift' but the arrival of Hughes will give them a significant one.

It is a major coup for Bradford to secure the 58-year-old, whose six previous clubs have all been at the top level.

Hughes has been out of work since December 2018 when he was sacked by Southampton and has previously managed Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR and Stoke as well as Wales on a part-time basis.

Hughes said: “I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to the role, and the job in hand. It has been an exciting few days.

“It is maybe a little bit of a surprise that I have come in but do not be put off by that.

“I am here for a reason, to make Bradford City a team people want to come and watch - and are proud to watch.

“The supporters come in their numbers and that is the thing I have missed since being out of management. I am looking forward to the matchday, getting that adrenaline flowing and interacting with the crowd.”

Hughes will watch training this morning before taking his first session tomorrow and will be in the Valley Parade dug-out against Mansfield this weekend.

Chief executive Ryan Sparks said: “His record and stature in the game speaks for itself and he has achieved a great deal.

“To have him in our dug-out is representative of the club's ambition and desire to be successful.

“This is without doubt one of the most significant appointments in the history of our club.

“Mark will be provided with the tools that he requires in order to achieve our goals - be that in coaching, recruitment, sports science, medicine or any other area.