Boxing Day kick-off brought forward for Mansfield Town's clash with Grimsby town

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Grimsby Town on Boxing Day will now kick-off at 12.30pm upon police instruction.
By Stags Reporter
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT
The match, on Tuesday 26 December, was originally scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

The so-far unbeaten Stags are continuing their push for promotion from League Two, whilst Grimsby are currently struggling near the foot of the table and are just four points clear of the relegation zone going into this weekend’s games.

Tickets for the game will be available at the beginning of next month.

