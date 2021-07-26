Boston United challenge for ex-Stags defender Jake Wright

Jake Wright in action - picture by Oliver Atkin.

While some of his teammates haven't played competitively since January, Wright ended last season at Stags, making just two appearances off the bench.

He may not have enjoyed the game time he wanted, but marking the likes of Jordan Bowery, Jamie Reid and Tyrese Sinclair in training kept him on his toes.

“I finished in May so I've still had a period off. I've been running and things like that but nothing compares to a match fitness,” Wright said.

“But I loved my time there. Nigel Clough's a really good manager and really good man as well.

“I just went there to keep fit (after leaving Hereford) and he offered me a contract after a few weeks. Just being in and around the lads on matchdays and training every day keeps you in good shape - I enjoyed my time there.

Wright may have spent a short time on the books of Hereford at the start of last season, but his time at Edgar Street was brief and the defender admits his knowledge of the National League North remains minimal.

However, he is hoping that will all change as he bids to add to his four career promotions.

“I need five," he added succinctly. “I spoke to the manager nearly two months ago and he said they were interested and I said it was the perfect club for me; new ground, massive club for this league, I only live 30 minutes from training.

“I was interested straight away and told him I wasn't interested in speaking to any other clubs. Then it went a bit quiet, then it got sorted.”

Wright, who is in the process of setting up a business, added: “I wanted to be as professional as I can with still being part time. They do everything really professional - it's set up for a league club so this is the next step for me

“This was my number one pick at this level. This was the club I wanted to come to.”