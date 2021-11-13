Boss Phil Buxton slams players after AFC Mansfield slip to defeat against Winterton Rangers

It's back-to-back defeats for AFC Mansfield following their 2-0 defeat to Winterton.

The league’s top scorer Josh Walker bagged a brace as the visitors wrapped up a comfortable victory.

It left Buxton disappointed with the attitude of his players and calling for his side to learn lessons.

“It was a very disappointing result,” he said. “We weren’t at the races today and it took us 30-40 minutes to even get going and pass the ball.

“It took them scoring for us to give it a go. We gave the lads instructions at half-time and then that has gone straight out of the window.

“There is a benchmark that we have to set for the players and we have to raise it.

“We were not good enough today. We were not at the races and we were completely outplayed really.

“We have to pass the ball better, we have to be more intense, we have to be on the front foot - we have to play better basically.

“The lack of response we got following the previous defeat is a concern.

"We have young players in there, but it is a man’s game and we have got to be more physical.

"That is something we will be trying to implement moving forward.”

Tom Cropper and Kian Stechley failed to take advantage of half chances as AFC enjoyed the best of the opening 15 minutes.

Ryan Thompson and Paul Grimes forced Jason White into saves, before Thompson fired inches wide as Winterton started to dominate.

And they got their reward on 33 minutes when Josh Walker slotted home from close range.

Lewis Weaver missed a great chance to level when he skied a shot after getting clean through two minutes later.

Weaver’s luck was out when he smashed the crossbar before Lynton Karkach went down in the box as he tried to fire home the rebound.

Walker doubled Winterton’s lead with a cool finish two minutes after the restart.

Gareth Barlow should have made it 3-0 when he headed wide from a corner.

Thompson miscued at the back post before Jack Varley was closed down as he prepared to shoot minutes later.