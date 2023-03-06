Boss Paul Rockley quits AFC Mansfield after home hammering by Kimberley MW

Rockley had began the season as Eastwood CFC boss and had only been in charge of the Bulls a little over four months.

A club spokesman said: “No further comment will be made this time while the club continues to seek a replacement manager.

“Josh Hobson and Adam Bratley will take charge until a new manager is appointed.”

Rockley said: “The reason for my departure is that I am mentally exhausted and need a break and time away from football.

“I had been feeling like this since the turn of the year and I now want some time away from the game – maybe for the foreseeable.

“I want to thanks the fans for their support during my reign and I wish the club all the best for the future.”|

Still needing points to be safe from the drop, hopes were high for AFC going into Saturday's game.

The Bulls started the better side with two clear-cut changes early in the first half.

Anoja Onasanya's header was cleared off the line following Jack Cockram's corner.

The Bull's second chance of the game came from a Vinny Mukendi header which just lands on the wrong side of the goal.

The bulls conceded with a penalty early on in the second half which James Shaw had no trouble tucking away.

Kimberley ensured the victory with goals from Lewis Partridge, a second from Shaw, and Nathan Banton rounding up the scoring.

Rockley informed the chairman of his decision to step down as first team manager with immediate effect.

This weekend the Bulls now face a crucial home clash with fellow strugglers Heather St John’s, one of only two sides below them.

AFC are currently four points clear of Heather with two games in hand, so a victory would give them valuable breathing space with just eight games to go after the weekend.