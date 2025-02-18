Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough paid tribute to veteran striker Lucas Akins after the Grenadian international played his 700th career game – and scored - in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Blackpool.

Clough had worked with Akins at Burton Albion and brought him to Mansfield in January 2022.

“I can't believe he has made that many appearances – it's incredible,” said Clough.

“To reach 700 appearances at the age of 35 is a great testament to his fitness as much as anything, and his attitude.

Lucas Akins scores in his 700th career game on Saturday. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“This last pre-season he was right up there at the front of everything, all of the running.

“He is a very good professional and a good athlete.”

Clough continued: “We have worked with him now for quite a few years.

“We inherited him at Burton. Gary Rowett had bought him from Tranmere many years ago for the princely sum of £20,000 I think, which was probably a bit too much!

“But wherever he has been I think he has become a fans' favourite and also, more importantly, he is a teammates' favourite.

“He is a team player. He is someone who just goes into different positions and still does a job as has done over the years and still does.

“There are not that many people around like that who don't sulk or say they want to play up front or play at the back.

“He just fills in wherever you need him, depending on the state of the game.”