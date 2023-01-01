Boss Nigel Clough praises spirited display by injury-ravaged Mansfield Town in narrow defeat at Walsall

Despite missing seven players, Stags dominated the first half and went behind against the run of play, having lost midfielder Anthony Hartigan, who dislocated his shoulder for a second time this season on 28 minutes.

A second goal on the restart left them a mountain to climb with the Saddlers hanging on, despite a late reply from Rhys Oates.

Now Clough faces a roll call ahead of next weekend's visit of Barrow.

NIgel Clough on the Stags bench at Walsall - Pic by Chris Holloway.

“Anthony is still distraught – his shoulder has gone again. That's the second time in a few months and he can't catch a break at the moment,” said Clough.

“We will get it scanned and see if he needs an operation. It was very innocuous the way it happened and I am delighted the referee stopped it straight away.

“He said he heard the click and a few moans which is why he stopped it.

“So, overall, it was a spirited effort considering that when Anthony went off I think that was eight first teamers out including James Gale. Walsall are going well right now but we we had a real go today.

“We can't ask any more in terms of the effort – just that finishing touch.

“On another day I think we would have won the game. So to not even get a point is a blow on the first day of the New Year.

“But we start again next weekend and we want the same sort of effort but better finishing – just more composure for that finish.

“I am not sure how many of the missing players will be back for the weekend.

“Elliott Hewitt has the best chance as he is just illness. He started last night with a bug and then this morning was no good – that was as big a blow as any as he has been as good as anyone defensively. We knew the others were out.

“He was okay until about 10pm last night then I got a call to say he didn't feel too good and would see how he was overnight.

“When you have seven players missing at kick-off it says a lot about the spirit and character of the squad to play like we did in that first half hour. It was as well as we have played for some weeks, so that was very encouraging. We just needed someone to get us that goal.”

He added: “Their first goal was a bit of misfortune for us and we could easily have gone in 0-0 at half-time. Then it might have been a different game.

“But the timing of their second goal gave them such a lift. For 15 minutes they were then on top and could have got a third.

“We got away with a couple, then it was all us pressing.

“Ironically Rhys missed a great chance just before he scored when George Maris played him through and it was a bit of an 'air shot'. I think he was so tired from all his running.

“But he then popped up with a header. We had a few scrambles at the end but we just couldn't get the break.”

Ironically it was a misplaced ball from George Maris that set Walsall on their way.

“We thought the game should have been over in the first 15 minutes as we had three or four very good chances and should have been two or three ahead,” said Clough.

“But one shot at the end of the first half that we contributed to – George Maris couldn't have played it any better into his path – the lad's finished it and you go in 1-0 down with us all scratching our heads wondering how?

“For the second goal, Stephen McLaughlin started it off, giving it away from the kick off and then giving a free kick away. It came into the box and the lad gets free at the far post. We know were were down on height today with no Harbottle or Hewitt. With their two big lads that was always going to be a threat. But it was still an incredible header he put it.

“We should maybe have got someone back on the line once it's gone to the far post.

“We said at half-time to the players just don't concede again and work your way back into the game. Keep playing as we were and we'll get something. We certainly deserved it over the course of the game today.

“But poor finishing and lack of composure in the final third were the main reason we didn't.

“We put a lot of good balls in throughout the game but the finishing touch wasn't there until Rhys Oates scored – and if there was a player in the pitch that deserved a goal today it was him.