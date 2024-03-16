Boss Nigel Clough praises character of his Mansfield Town players as they bounce back in stunning style at Bradford City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stags took another step towards automatic promotion and extended their lead at the top of the table to five points with a magnificent first half showing, surging 3-0 up inside 18 minutes.

“It was a big result for us considering the time of the season and on the back of Tuesday's defeat at Tranmere,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To respond like that speaks volumes for the character of the players.

Will Swan runs at the home side during Stags' Sky Bet League 2 match against Bradford City AFC at the University of Bradford Stadium, 16 Mar 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We are capable of doing that to teams, and we finished the chances.

“The only difference second half was that we didn't quite finish them.

“We only got the one towards the end, but we could have scored at least as many as the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And it was a scruffy goal that we conceded, but I think we'll take the 5-1.

“There wasn't much difference with the chances created today, but we just were not clinical at Tranmere. And I think we were a little more positive today.”

He added: “We were bitterly disappointed on Tuesday. But you are going to lose games and it wasn't a bad performance, we were just not clinical and lost to a deflection.

“Sometimes the best way to defend is to be positive and to take the game to the opposition, and that was the plan today from the off – to go at them and try to get an early goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting the fourth goal just before half-time absolutely knocked any stuffing out of Bradford.

“We saw in midweek Bournemouth beat Luton after being 3-0 down at half-time so you do have that at the back of your mind. But going in at 4-0 is much better than three.”

Stags were backed by almost 2,500 away fans and Clough said: “We could hear our fans singing right the way through from the warm-up, despite the defeat on Tuesday night.

“We are top of the league and we want to stay that way and do it for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting the early goals helped settle everybody down. Everyone is a little nervous at this time of year, especially on the back of a defeat and looking at other results as well – it's getting to that stage.

“All we can do is look after our own business, keep trying to play like that, and keep trying to go forward and score as we have most of the season.

“There are only eight games to go and we are into the 70s points-wise, which is also very important.

“Also we have five games out of the eight at home, so we have to make sure we win as many of them as possible and then we are nearly over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there is still a long way to go and a few twists and turns to come.

“MK Dons are in the midst of a good run at the moment and we still have to go there, and to Wrexham as well. They may prove to be pivotal games – we will see.

“But the most important thing is that it's in our hands.