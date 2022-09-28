Boss Nigel Clough is backing earlier kick-off time experiment at Mansfield Town as energy crisis bites hard

Stags' home clash with Walsall on Saturday, 15th October will now kick-off at 1pm instead of 3pm and Clough said: “Ideally I like 3pm but I completely and utterly understand.

“It's one of the better ideas that have come from the EFL recently.

“We know we are facing a hike in bills and, not just that, but the moral responsibility to try to save electricity if you can. It is a sensible measure.

Nigel Clough - backing experiment.

“We are trying it out to see what the supporters think with a view to when the clocks go back, maybe most of the league will be doing that.

“It's just the away team sometimes – it can cause a bit of a problem if you're travelling a distance.

“But the main thing to worry about is can our supporters all make it?

“People mainly buy season tickets for 3pm kick-offs and we don't want to make it that they can't make the game.”

A Mansfield Town statement last week said: “The club is endeavouring to mitigate the forthcoming, considerable increase in energy bills.

“As part of these efforts, the earlier kick-off time will enable the club to discern whether significant savings can be made on floodlight usage and other energy costs.

“Moreover, following the trial of this change in kick-off time, the club will be able to better determine whether an earlier kick-off on a Saturday would have an effect on prospective attendances.”