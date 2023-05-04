He also revealed he is close to signing a new contract to remain at the club with his current deal ending this summer.

Stags need to win on Monday and hope Bradford City or Salford City lose and that there is also a three-goal swing in Mansfield's favour on goal difference.

Two home defeats in a week have left Stags marooned outside the top seven, but Crewe's win over Bradford last night gave more hope of a late miracle.

Stags manager Nigel Clough - in talks over a new contract.

“Players are a little subdued still after Saturday. Another door slightly opened last night with Crewe's late victory and gives us a couple of opportunities maybe – but it's still out of our hands,” said Clough.

“When it's a three point gap and a three goal swing needed, it doesn't happen too often in football. So it's unlikely, though it's possible. That's the main thing going into the last game.

“We still have a fighting chance and while we have that we will give it everything we've got.

“There are two teams we can catch but I would much rather be in their positions now than ours.”

On the opposition Clough said: “Colchester have been a bit up and down. They were struggling down there, but Ben Garner has gone in there and they're obviously safe now and starting to build for next season.

“They will play with that freedom that the last two teams we've played – Orient and Harrogate – have played with, which is nice for some teams to be able to do at this time of the season.

“They are a very good side with some good players, having invested very heavily in January to get away from the bottom. It is never an easy game at Colchester.

“But we have a good away record this season and we need to win the game just to stand any chance at all. All we can do is do our bit and rely on the others.

“Last season it was all about our home form. This season we have had some outstanding victories on the road – not just 1-0s, we've scored four a couple of times.”

Indeed, a win for Stags would set a new record for them in the Football League of 12 away wins in a season.

“The goal difference is tantalisingly close,” added Clough.

“But you look back at the last few weeks - that goal we conceded at home to Crawley, which we were not happy about when we were 4-0 up, the one we conceded when we were 4-1 up at Swindon and cruising and conceded again there - goals like that some people don't think anything of them at the time. But they are very important goals.

“Every single goal counts, for and against.”

Clough admitted that any player who could be patched up and sent out for any part of the game from his list of walking wounded would be utilised.

“Elliott Hewitt and Stephen McLaughlin are obviously definitely out and we will see how two or three more are,” he said.

“Louis Reed played 90-odd minutes, his first game back, and he hasn't trained since. There are one or two carrying knocks as well.

“But it's the last game so it doesn't matter. We will get them out there if we can.

“Anthony Hartigan is back in training after his lengthy absence with his shoulder injury and John-Joe O'Toole has just trained for the first time today but he probably won't be involved on Monday.”

On his own future, Clough said he had begun talks with the club.

“We are having a chat and hopefully things aren't far away. We are just planning as normal and putting pre-season into place,” he said.

“I think we have a very good chance for next season if we don't make it on Monday.

“I think the squad we have in place have proved themselves over the last 12 months and without the injuries we would certainly be in the top seven and maybe closer to the top three.

