But he insisted Stags can still gain promotion this season.

Stags slipped out of the play-off places after a second defeat in four days and Clough knows it could have been a very different story.

“It was well over the line and I am very, very disappointed with the assistant on that side as there is nothing in his line of vision, nothing to impede him whatsoever,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

“Anybody anywhere over on that side knows it was well over the line. The goal should have been given.

“I think it was the result-defining error. His mistake has certainly affected the result today.

“But I am not surprised in the slightest as it's been that way for 40-odd games now.

“If we get the goal at that point we go in 1-0, maybe 2-0 up at half-time and it's a completely different game.

“If that goal was given and we'd won today, everyone would say what a magnificent away performance. We controlled it for long periods and some of the passing and movement was brilliant.”

He added: “The most frustrating things today, aside of the end result, was how many situations we've wasted and didn't make the most of. That was down to us. But the best one we created was certainly a goal.

“I thought Jordan Bowery could have had a hat-trick in the first half and some of our build-up play was very good. We just couldn't provide that final pass.

“The performance was very good, we just couldn't get the result because of our own wastefulness.

“We started the second half well. But their goal comes from our corner.

“I have told Matty Longstaff if he takes set pieces do not put the ball in the goalkeeper's hands. But he does and 15 seconds later it's in the back of our net.

“Elliott Bishop made a last ditch tackle and the shot has deflected off him and just past Nathan Bishop – it's seemed to be that sort of day for us.

“Rhys Oates was a massive miss for us today. First half with the pace he would have caused them innumerable problems today.

“We hope he will be back on Saturday. We will get him out there as soon as we can.”

Stags now face three home games in their final four matches, two of them in four days next weekend, starting with Saturday's visit of Crawley Town.

And Clough insisted Stags can still complete their promotion mission.

“It's not all over, though we are outside the top seven at this stage - we have thrown six points away in the last four days,” he said.

“But we still have 12 points to play for and three of the last four games are at home.

“That makes up a little bit for the amount of away games in the last month or so.

“We have six hours of football left in the regular season.

“We can't do anything about the assistant's mistake today now. We can't do anything about the officials.

“We just have to make sure we do our jobs in the last four games – better than we've done today and Friday – to give us our best chance of getting in that top seven.

“To come 42 games and a long eight and a half months, let's not throw it away now.

“The lads need a rest after playing Friday/Monday but I really wish we were playing again in a day or two's time, I really do.

“I think it will be more about mental preparation for the last four games.”

He added: “Let's have a go. That's what we've done for the last 42 games and is what has got us in with a shout.

“I have told the players that if any of them think we can't now get promoted then don't come into work next week.

“The atmosphere at home has been fantastic since the first day of the season – that's never been lacking. I hope we can provide the performance to warrant it.”

However, Clough did warn: “Crawley are one of the most under-rated sides in the league and have some very good players.