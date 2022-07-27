Boss Nigel Clough delighted with Mansfield Town’s new-look goalkeeping department for new season

The Mansfield Town manager moved quickly after being told Manchester United loanee Nathan Bishop would not be back.

“We needed to sort the goalkeeping department. Bish was brilliant for us last season, but he wasn't coming back, so we did well to get the two we've got with Owen Mason as back-up in third. It is a good balance,” he said.

“We have Scott Flinders at 35 years old, we have Christy Pym at 27 in his prime and then we've got young Owen Mason at just 18 who can learn a lot from those two.

New Stags keeper Christy Pym signing.

“Their experience will matter. They have settled in, Christy especially.

“He has only been in a week or two with us but already I think he feels part of it.

“Scott was our first summer signing so he's been here a bit longer with us.”