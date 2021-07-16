Boss Nigel Clough delighted with first taste of Mansfield Town’s support

Nigel Clough delighted by first taste of club's supporters after lockdown.

With fans locked out for over a season due to Covid, this was the first taste the Stags boss had had of the club's support since he took over in February.

A similar number are now expected tonight at Matlock Town.

“It was great. I didn't realise we'd take that many on Tuesday,” he beamed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I got there an hour before kick off and all I saw was Mansfield fans streaming in.

“It wasn't exactly five minutes away and it was brilliant to see them all.

“When you haven't seen your team for 18 months it's exciting for them as well.

“It was just lovely to see a crowd in, having a beer and enjoying the evening.”

Clough now can't wait to see and hear the atmosphere in the first home game with Bristol Rovers next month.

“It is a big first game for us and I think they will bring a few, depending on if there are any restrictions which I don't think we've had confirmed as yet,” he said.