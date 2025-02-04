Boss Nigel Clough delighted with deadline day business after landing forward duo

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough was pleased with his transfer deadline day business on Monday as he brought in loanee forwards Jordan Rhodes and Caylan Vickers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experienced goals ace Rhodes, 24, joins from Blackpool while 20-year-old Vickers is from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Stags are desperate to halt a run of five successive defeats when Northampton Town visit on Friday night and Clough said: “I think the two new faces will help freshen things up a bit and give us different options and a bit of a lift.

“They are from both ends of the spectrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Stags loanee pair - Caylan Vickers and Jordan Rhodes.

“You have all the experience of Jordan Rhodes, who has played at this level and the level above and scored goals consistently throughout his career, and

“Hopefully he will nick us an important goal or two in the next three months and we are very pleased to get him on board.

“With the amount of balls we put into the penalty area I think he will thrive on that as someone who plays in the six yard box. He can get a goal out of nothing.

“We have been very close to getting Jordan a couple of times and our geographic situation helped as he lives in Sheffield and has a young family. So that played a part in his decision-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He hasn't started too many games for Blackpool but he's in great shape and is one of those who can just get you a goal, which is a priceless commodity.

“When you're coming towards the end of your career you just want to be out there playing, the same as Lee Gregory who came here from Sheffield Wednesday raring to go.

“You can use that to your advantage when players are fresh and eager to get started.”

He added: “Young Caylan played for Reading for the first half of last season so has experience at this level, even though he is only 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And he has had a good year at Brighton since learning in their U21s and felt he was ready to get out and play league football again.

“We thought he was a bit different to anything we've got.

“He can play at the top of a diamond, he can play wide or just off the striker. He gives us more options in the attacking areas, as does Jordan.”

Elsewhere on deadline day, Clough said: “We are up to our limit squad-wise in numbers, so unless someone had gone out we could not bring in anyone else unless they were U21.

“We did have two or three enquiries for our players, but we are quite happy with the squad and I think the players were happy to stay.

“Defensively, once Baily Cargill is back from suspension we are not too bad, and we have bodies in midfield.

“So it was really a case of trying to strengthen where we thought we needed it up top.