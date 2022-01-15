Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

Charsley was the hero, but Clough said: “It was an enforced change unfortunately as Ollie Clarke felt his hamstring, but Harry couldn't have had much more of an impact.

“We had a little dig on Tuesday night that the subs who came on weren't quite at the speed of the game.

“Today I told him to go on and win the game and that's the sort of impact you want your substitutes to have. It just proves it's not all about the XI you pick.

“It was his sort of game in those conditions today, scrappy and hard-fought. He has come up with two good finishes.

“Usually we have had one goal games, so it's much nicer when you have that two goal cushion at the end.”

He added: “It was a difficult pitch today in terms of getting it down and playing football and Walsall are an unbelievably honest side, who came to stop us playing and be a threat on the break.

“I thought the turning point of the game today wasn't the first goal but came a few minutes before when George Maris kept one out on the line.

“It typified the team work and spirit that he's back in there as a midfielder. It hit him in the face.

“Overall we did enough to win the game and it was good to get over that hurdle today as we knew they'd cause us problems.”

Stags have now won nine out of 10 league games and six in a row to finally arrive in the mix and Clough said: “To come from second bottom to where we are, we're now looking up rather than down which is nice and we're in good spirits going to the runaway leaders Forest Green on Tuesday night.

“Every game won't be brilliant with great, fluid football and lots of chances, but the fans know that and as long as that effort is there, we will find a bit of quality and shine through.”