Boss Karl Steed knows Selston must start to pick up points

Karl Steed knows Selston need to start picking points up.

The Villagers are currently second bottom of the Premier Division North table in the United Counties League following a 1-0 weekend defeat at home to Melton Town.

They remain just a point adrift of Quorn and safety, though the teams directly above are now beginning to pull away.

“We have looked at the table and are aware of the gaps,” he said. “When we lost at Heanor they were on the same points as us.

“The game we played against Melton would be one where we were expected to get nothing and we didn't, but we showed we are more than capable.

"They won it with a penalty, we missed a penalty and it could have been different if we had scored ours.

“We had one turned down that was more stonewall than the other two put together.

“We are more than capable of playing against teams in the mid -table bracket and any one below, we are looking to pick up points against.

“We have a lot of home games coming up that could play into our hands, but obviously the longer it goes where we don't get points and others do, it is going to get more difficult and the pressure begins to grow going into the following games.

“It will be good to put points on the board this Saturday and give us the belief going into the game against Holbeach (bottom of the table) the game after.”

Selston entertain Skegness Town at home this Saturday - a side who have lost as many times as they have won this season.

And Steed says his side will go into the game full of confidence that they can add to their current points tally.

“I've not seen them in action,” he added. “Their manager came to watch us on Saturday so hopefully he's gone away thinking it's not a given three points.

“It is another mid-table team and one similar to Melton. Every game in this league is tough and competitive and we will go into it believing we can get something from it.