Boss John Dempster's plea to Mansfield Town fans for Cheltenham Town clash

Whatever supporters think of him, Mansfield Town boss John Dempster has called on supporters to get behind the players for 90 minutes in Saturday's crucial home clash with high-flying Cheltenham.

Dempster is under fire from a growing number of Stags fans with the side in 15th going into a tough December and he knows it may not take long for him and the players to hear the anger from the stands if things are not going well on Saturday.

Dempster said: “I am sure at times the environment will be a difficult one to perform in.

“We know it's going to be a really intense atmosphere on Saturday. I hope that the supporters get behind the team as that's important.

“Without being disrespectful, I think we've got a very good chance of beating Cheltenham.

“The job the staff have done there is fantastic and they have been one of the most outstanding teams with the resources they've got.

“But our job of beating them will be made easier if the supporters are behind the players.”

He added: “There is no question that it's up to us to get the fans on their feet and we will have an attacking starting line up as we need three points – and that won't change throughout the month.

“I can't emphasise enough – those supporters that are not behind me or lack that trust or belief in me, I understand that. But the players need them.”