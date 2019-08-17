Boss John Dempster makes more history at Brunton Park as Mansfield Town produce ‘the perfect away performance’ at Carlisle United

John Dempster celebrated his first win as a Football League manager at Carlisle today, describing Mansfield Town’s 2-0 win as ‘the perfect away performance’.

The win took Dempster full circle after a previous landmark at the same Brunton Park ground.

“It’s not about me today. But 18 years ago I made my league debut here and it’s funny how football throws up these scenarios,” he beamed.

“Now, 18 years later I’m here as a manager and get my first league win.

“I am really pleased, I’m proud of the players. It’s important they enjoy tonight.

“It’s massive. It’s something I will remember for the rest of my life.

“But it’s about the players today. To a man the 18 players we selected for the squad gave me everything and gave each other everything. They got what they deserved.”

Dempster added: “I think that was the perfect away performance.

“We had a game plan – we gave the players a framework to work to and a freedom to work within it – and I thought to a man they were outstanding today.

“The leadership qualities I saw today from individuals and the game management side of things was a joy to watch.

“I know the purists want to watch total soccer, but I like to see the gritty side of the game – defending set plays properly, being together as a unit and as a team – and we saw that in abundance today.

“I was absolutely delighted to get a clean sheet. This squad has goals in it but also clean sheets in it too.

“Steven Pressley has put a brilliant young squad together here as Barnsley found out on Tuesday night. The fact we are returning home with all three points is a brilliant achievement.

“It was a brilliant first half performance against the wind and we knew if we could get to half-time with a lead t would give us a chance. The boys did the business today.”

Danny Rose set Stags on their way with his third goal in three league games with Nicky Maynard adding a second.

“Danny Rose’s goal was top drawer and the finish of a striker who is playing with confidence and freedom. But he did a lot of the dirty work back in our box as well,” said Dempster.

“And the second was a trademark Nicky Maynard goal.

“This win gives us a bit of momentum and gives the players belief – which I’ve already got. But we won’t get too carried away and we will move on to the midweek game against Leyton Orient.”