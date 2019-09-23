Boss bemused as late hat-trick sinks AFC Mansfield

Manager Matt Chatfield was left scratching his head after AFC Mansfield were sunk by an eight-minute hat-trick against Liversedge in the Northern Counties East League, Premier Division.

AFC were level at 1-1 until Joe Walton popped up with three in the closing stages to give the high-flying visitors a 4-2 victory that left the Bulls 14th in the 20-team table.

A bemused Chatfield said: “We had ten good chances and scored two, while they had five good chances and scored four.

“I’m disappointed for the lads because we moved the ball well and did everything we wanted to do. Liversedge were just more clinical.”

Adding to Chatfield’s frustration was the fact that the visitors’ opening goal on 20 minutes was scored by former AFC striker Ollie Fearon. Ross Duggan headed the hosts level, but both he and Luke Walker, who netted a late consolation at 3-1, missed chances to kill the game.