Boss believes revitalised Mansfield Town striker Will Swan is like a new signing

Revitalised striker Will Swan is like a new signing says Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:57 GMT
After a fine season on loan from Nottingham Forest, Swan signed full time in the summer but has endured a difficult campaign so far with injuries, restricted game time, and a single league goal.

However, since he doubled that tally at AFC Wimbledon two weeks ago, Swan has come alive again and a delighted Clough said: “Someone said to me that we have signed Tom Nicols but Will Swan is like two new strikers on deadline day.

“The form he has shown in the last week is more representative of what he showed last season and why we paid money for him in the summer.

Mansfield Town forward Will Swan (26) during the Sky Bet League 2 match against AFC Wimbledon at Cherry Red Records Stadium, 27 Jan 2024 Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield Town forward Will Swan (26) during the Sky Bet League 2 match against AFC Wimbledon at Cherry Red Records Stadium, 27 Jan 2024 Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield Town forward Will Swan (26) during the Sky Bet League 2 match against AFC Wimbledon at Cherry Red Records Stadium, 27 Jan 2024 Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Young players are always going to be hit and miss and you have to be patient with them.

“But his standards in training have never dropped and I think he will play an important role between now and May.

“Scoring a goal at Wimbledon helped him, despite the defeat, but the main thing we look for is maintaining standards in training.

“When he has come on he has not always had the effect and impact we have wanted him to, as he did last season, but the effort has still been there.”

