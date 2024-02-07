Boss believes revitalised Mansfield Town striker Will Swan is like a new signing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a fine season on loan from Nottingham Forest, Swan signed full time in the summer but has endured a difficult campaign so far with injuries, restricted game time, and a single league goal.

However, since he doubled that tally at AFC Wimbledon two weeks ago, Swan has come alive again and a delighted Clough said: “Someone said to me that we have signed Tom Nicols but Will Swan is like two new strikers on deadline day.

“The form he has shown in the last week is more representative of what he showed last season and why we paid money for him in the summer.

“Young players are always going to be hit and miss and you have to be patient with them.

“But his standards in training have never dropped and I think he will play an important role between now and May.

“Scoring a goal at Wimbledon helped him, despite the defeat, but the main thing we look for is maintaining standards in training.