Booster as key injured Mansfield Town trio return to training

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 10th Sep 2024, 17:37 BST

Mansfield Town welcomed injured trio Alfie Kilgour, Rhys Oates and George Maris back into light training this week with hopes of having all three available again by the end of next month.

“It was lovely to have Alfie Kilgour, Rhys Oates and George Maris in the warm-up on Monday,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“They are still a few weeks away but there was definitely an extra spring in their step just to see them involved with the rest of the lads in a light warm-up.

“Everyone was delighted to see them back.

Alfie Kilgour - Stags return to action next month.placeholder image
Alfie Kilgour - Stags return to action next month.

“Aden Flint will still be a few weeks, certainly not before the next international break, if we get one.

“George will be the soonest back. Rhys has a more rigid timetable as the surgeon won't let them do anything until a certain point after the operation.

“I think he has a target of the Newcastle U21s game at the end of October.

“George and Alfie might shave a few weeks off that, we will see.”

Stags return to action after the international break with Saturday's visit of Cambridge United and Clough said: “I don't think we have done too badly so far with our performances though could have done with a point or two more on the board.

“The league is settling down now and we are growing our way into it.

“Our season is going to depend on how we do in games like this.”

Related topics:Rhys OatesNigel CloughStags

