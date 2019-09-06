Bobby Olejnik two weeks away from Mansfield Town return?

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik is expected back in first team contention this month, nine months after a serious knee injury threatened his career.

The 32-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in training and it has been a long, hard road back.

But Stags are about to pitch him into a full training match and then reserve action over the next fortnight.

“Bobby is doing brilliantly,” smiled manager John Dempster.

“He is now training full time with us and is involved in practice games. We do need to be careful with him as he’s been out for a number of months now.

“He needs time to get up to speed. But he will be well in contention in the next couple of weeks which is a massive positive.”

Dempster added: “Our reserve games start in September so there will be a number of opportunities where he can play.

“It would be good to get him a practice 11 v11 first and foremost and then move forward from there.

“But it’s given the squad and the group a lift just to have him out there training because he is a big character around the place. He has a brilliant personality and it’s great to see him on board.

“Where we held him back a little bit on the physical contact, coming for crosses or one v ones with strikers, he’s in full game mode now.

“We just want to make sure he’s right before we place him in a real game.”