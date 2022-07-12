Home keeper Jim Pollard was the busier of the two keepers in another good work-out for Nigel Clough's men though Jake Day hit the bar for the home side who also had their moments.

The win followed up Stags' 6-0 success at Retford Town on Friday.

Both sides went close in the opening 20 minutes, Swan firing into the home sidenetting and Day curling inches wide soon after.

Stags action from Matlock Town - Picture by Chris [email protected] The Bigger Picture.media.

Akins also shot just wide from 20 yards before Stags were ahead on 27 minutes.

Akins picked out a fine pass to give Boateng sight of goal and he confidently slid home his first goal for the club.

Bowery then forced Matlock keeper Pollard into a good save with a close range effort on 31 minutes.

Three minutes from the break Day almost levelled but saw his half-volley hit the crossbar.

Oates and Swan forced saves from Pollard after the break and home sub keeper Ogden also had work to do as Stags rang the changes to give more players minutes.

Potts might have squared the score on 75 minutes but fired straight at Flinders.

Mansfield, who today signed Peterborough United keeper Christy Pym on loan, next take on Championship new boys Rotherham United at home on Saturday.

STAGS: Flinders, Akins, O'Toole, Hawkins (Cooper 82), McLaughlin (Perch 64), Bowery, Boateng (Law 71), Maris (Lapslie 64), Quinn (Clarke 64), Swan (Deakin 82), Oates (Gale 71). SUB NOT USED: Mason.