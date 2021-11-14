Blow for Sherwood Colliery after defeat at Eccleshill United

Sherwood goal scorer Charlie Taylor in action at Eccleshill.

The game was not a great spectacle and will not live long in the memory but there can be no doubt that the defeat was a big blow to Sherwood.

The game started with an early exchange of yellow cards, Jamie York, of Sherwood, and Andrew Cooper, of Eccleshill, the offenders.

After only four minutes The Wood found themselves behind when Will Norcross turned the ball into his own net.

The rest of the half was forgettable with neither side able to find any sort of rhythm on a heavy pitch that did little to encourage flowing football.

It left neither goalkeeper was troubled in the opening 45 minutes.

As the half drew to a close Brad Newby was hacked down by Cooper on the halfway line. Most were expecting his second yellow card, but the referee decided not to the relief of the home team.

The second half began in much the same vein as the first half with neither side really looking likely to score.

Sherwood introduced Gaz Curtis from the bench after 57 minutes but within a few minutes the task got harder for The Wood as Eccleshill doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

Talent Ndlovu dispatched with comfort after Ross Henshaw had fouled in the box.

The game now burst into life as finally Sherwood started to take the game to the home team.

And they pulled a goal back on 71 minutes when Charlie Taylor rose to head home Jamie York’s corner kick to give The Wood a lifeline.

This gave the visitors some hope at least and their best chance to equalise came after 80 minutes when Tim Gregory produced a great cross that saw the ball hit the bar twice from Taylor and Kieran Wells and Ndlovu cleared off the line before the ball rolled wide.

The visitors could not find another clear sight of goal as Eccleshill defended the lead well in the closing minutes.

Sherwood Colliery now face Basford United in the Notts FA Senior Cup on Tuesday at Debdale Park before a home game against Barton Town the following Tuesday.