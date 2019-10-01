Blow for Mansfield Town as reserve game is rained off

Mansfield Town suffered a blow in their preparation for Saturday’s trip to Grimsby Town when this afternoon’s Central League reserves game with Scunthorpe United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the One Call Stadium.

Boss John Dempster was planning to give some key fringe players much-needed match minutes as well as a chance to force their way into his thoughts for Saturday as Stags look to end a poor start to the campaign.

However, incessant rain ended those hopes.

“We were going to play a strong team,” said Dempster.

“Those players will now have to join us at the RH Academy today and do a training session on the 3G. “The grass pitches have a few puddles on them. But we’ve got a very good facility here, and we will now have a bigger group than planned on the 3G surface.

“We had a contingency plan. Looking at the weather forecast for the whole week we knew the reserve game could be in doubt.

“It’s a shame as, speaking to Scunthorpe, they were bringing a very strong team, so it would have been a worthwhile exercise. But we can’t control the weather.”