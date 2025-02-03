Blackpool veteran goals ace Jordan Rhodes joins Mansfield Town on loan

Mansfield Town have brought in a second new forward on transfer deadline day with the arrival of experienced marksman Jordan Rhodes on loan from Blackpool until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old frontman has accumulated over 240 professional career goals and is the Championship’s second-highest all-time goalscorer.

Earlier this evening Stags announced they had taken 20-year-old Brighton attacker Kaylan Vickers on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the club have brought in the vastly experienced Rhodes as well and he said: “I’m really pleased to be here.

Jordan Rhodes arrives at Mansfield on loan.

“I’ve known of the interest from the club for a week or so and I’m now looking forward to enjoying my football at Mansfield.

“The next three or four months should be really exciting and I’m hoping to contribute in whichever way the manager and his coaching staff deem fit.”

Beginning his career at Ipswich Town, Rhodes enjoyed loan spells at Oxford United, Leyton Orient and Brentford in his youth, before signing for Huddersfield Town in 2009 where he began to make a name for himself as a prolific goalscorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward netted 87 times for the Terriers in 148 games between 2009-2012 and was named in the League One PFA Team of the Year in 2012 before guiding the West Yorkshire outfit to promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Rhodes was the division’s top scorer in the same season, scoring 36 times in the league.

The master marksman began the 2012-13 Championship season with two goals in two games at Huddersfield before making a reported £8m switch to Blackburn Rovers in August 2012 in the most expensive deal outside of the top flight in England at the time.

Rhodes went on to shine at Ewood Park, enjoying four years there and scoring 85 goals in 169 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another big money move followed. In February 2016, he joined Middlesbrough for a similar fee – and finished second in the Championship.

After six Premier League appearances, Rhodes signed for Sheffield Wednesday on loan in the Championship in January 2017.

Following four goals in 14 league matches for the Owls, the attacker signed on a permanent deal in July 2017.

The striker spent four years at Sheffield Wednesday and after a loan spell at Norwich in 2018-19, he rejoined Huddersfield in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhodes signed for Blackpool permanently at the start of the 2024-25 season following a loan stint at the Tangerines last term where he scored 15 times in Sky Bet League One.

At international level, the striker has recorded 14 caps for Scotland, scoring three times.